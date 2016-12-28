Mercedes-Benz India hoping for delicensing of all radar frequencies

Mercedes-Benz India hoping for delicensing of all radar frequencies
Dec 28, 2016, 09.25 PM | Source: Overdrive.in

Mercedes-Benz has welcomed the Government of India's decision to implement stricter crash test norms for cars and making them compulsory from October 2017. The luxury carmaker is hoping that the government will delicense all radar frequencies. This will enable Mercedes-Benz cars to come equipped with advanced safety features. During an interview with IANS, Roland Folger, managing director and CEO of Mercedes India, said that globally their cars come equipped with radar-based driver assistance systems like collision prevention assist, blind... Read More
