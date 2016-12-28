Mercedes-Benz India hoping for delicensing of all radar frequencies
Mercedes-Benz India hoping for delicensing of all radar frequencies
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Mercedes-Benz India hoping for delicensing of all radar frequencies
Mercedes-Benz India hoping for delicensing of all radar frequencies
Mercedes-Benz has welcomed the Government of India's decision to implement stricter crash test norms for cars and making them compulsory from October 2017. The luxury carmaker is hoping that the government will delicense all radar frequencies. This will enable Mercedes-Benz cars to come equipped with advanced safety features.
During an interview with IANS, Roland Folger, managing director and CEO of Mercedes India, said that globally their cars come equipped with radar-based driver assistance systems like collision prevention assist, blind...
Read More
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Mercedes-Benz India hoping for delicensing of all radar frequencies