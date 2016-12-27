Lohia Auto showcases solar e-rickshaw Humrahi and electric three-wheeler Narain at EV Expo 2016
Lohia Auto has showcased their latest clean eco-friendly offerings at the at EV Expo 2016 held at Pragati Maidan. The first one is the Humrahi that is a solar powered e-rickshaw and the other is a hydraulic tipper e-rickshaw, Narain. In addition to these two, Lohia Auto has also unveiled India's first electric three-wheeler rickshaw that has been designed and developed at the company's in-house facility.
The company states that that the updated versions of the Humrahi and Narain have been improved over their previous iterations and...
