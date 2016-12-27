Lohia Auto showcases solar e-rickshaw Humrahi and electric three-wheeler Narain at EV Expo 2016

Lohia Auto showcases solar e-rickshaw Humrahi and electric three-wheeler Narain at EV Expo 2016
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Wheels

Dec 27, 2016, 03.25 PM | Source: Overdrive.in

Lohia Auto showcases solar e-rickshaw Humrahi and electric three-wheeler Narain at EV Expo 2016

Lohia Auto showcases solar e-rickshaw Humrahi and electric three-wheeler Narain at EV Expo 2016

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Lohia Auto showcases solar e-rickshaw Humrahi and electric three-wheeler Narain at EV Expo 2016

Lohia Auto showcases solar e-rickshaw Humrahi and electric three-wheeler Narain at EV Expo 2016

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Lohia Auto has showcased their latest clean eco-friendly offerings at the at EV Expo 2016 held at Pragati Maidan. The first one is the Humrahi that is a solar powered e-rickshaw and the other is a hydraulic tipper e-rickshaw, Narain. In addition to these two, Lohia Auto has also unveiled India's first electric three-wheeler rickshaw that has been designed and developed at the company's in-house facility. The company states that that the updated versions of the Humrahi and Narain have been improved over their previous iterations and... Read More
Powered by Overdrive.in -India`s Largest Auto Media
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Lohia Auto showcases solar e-rickshaw Humrahi and electric three-wheeler Narain at EV Expo 2016

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login