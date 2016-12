Lamborghini Veneno to make UK showroom debut

The British luxury motor dealer group HR Owen will showcase the Lamborghini Veneno Coupe for the first time in the UK. One can catch a glimpse of the Veneno - one of the rarest Lamborghini models in history - at the Lamborghini London showroom from December 23, 2016 to January 06, 2017. This is the first time a Veneno will be showcased in a main dealership in the UK. The supercar has only been on public display at the Lamborghini Museum in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy, and at high-profile auto shows around the world. Lamborghini... Read More