Lamborghini Veneno to make UK showroom debut

Home » News » Wheels

Dec 27, 2016, 04.25 PM | Source: Overdrive.in

The British luxury motor dealer group HR Owen will showcase the Lamborghini Veneno Coupe for the first time in the UK. One can catch a glimpse of the Veneno - one of the rarest Lamborghini models in history - at the Lamborghini London showroom from December 23, 2016 to January 06, 2017. This is the first time a Veneno will be showcased in a main dealership in the UK. The supercar has only been on public display at the Lamborghini Museum in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy, and at high-profile auto shows around the world. Lamborghini... Read More
