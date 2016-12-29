Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Lamborghini Urus to come with a plug-in hybrid
We have already mentioned the list of exciting cars that are arriving next year. And now there is an exotic addition to that list. Exotic supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has just confirmed that the Urus will be unveiled next year and will make it into production in 2018. In addition to it being the second SUV from the company after a hiatus of more than a decade, this will be the first Lamborghini to be powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Lamborghini had showcased the Urus concept at the Beijing Auto Show on 23 April 2012. The...
