Lamborghini Urus to come with a plug-in hybrid

Lamborghini Urus to come with a plug-in hybrid
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Wheels

Dec 29, 2016, 04.45 PM | Source: Overdrive.in

Lamborghini Urus to come with a plug-in hybrid

Lamborghini Urus to come with a plug-in hybrid

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Lamborghini Urus to come with a plug-in hybrid

Lamborghini Urus to come with a plug-in hybrid

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

We have already mentioned the list of exciting cars that are arriving next year. And now there is an exotic addition to that list. Exotic supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has just confirmed that the Urus will be unveiled next year and will make it into production in 2018. In addition to it being the second SUV from the company after a hiatus of more than a decade, this will be the first Lamborghini to be powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Lamborghini had showcased the Urus concept at the Beijing Auto Show on 23 April 2012. The... Read More
Powered by Overdrive.in -India`s Largest Auto Media
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Lamborghini Urus to come with a plug-in hybrid

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login