Interview: Laurent Fregosi, Citroen Racing`s Technical Director, on the development of the 2017 World Rally Car

Laurent Frgosi is Citroen Racing's Technical Director and is in charge of their WRC programme. He oversaw the technical side of the final year of Citroen in the WTCC in 2016 and has considerable experience from working on projects such as the Xsara WRC, the C4 WRC, the DS3 WRC and the C-Elysee WTCC. He explained that work started on the 2017 World Rally Car around April 2015.When we began work there were very few people in the design department, originally only two people, then three. We didn't begin... Read More