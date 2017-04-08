India Baja 2017: Hero MotoSports Team Rally`s Joaquim Rodrigues leads Moto Class after Leg 1
The first leg of the India Baja 2017 kicked off today just outside Jaisalmer with four competitive stages covering a total of around 290km. While Stage 1, 2 and 3 were held at separate locations, Stage 4 was a reverse format of Stage 2. Unlike last year's edition, the India Baja is split into two legs with a total of six stages. The rally raid's competitive section will cover a total distance of around 430km.
Taking the lead in the Moto category after Leg 1 is Joaquim Rodrigues from Team Hero MotoSports with a time of 3hr11m45s,...
