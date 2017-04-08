India Baja 2017: Hero MotoSports Team Rally`s Joaquim Rodrigues leads Moto Class after Leg 1

India Baja 2017: Hero MotoSports Team Rally's Joaquim Rodrigues leads Moto Class after Leg 1
App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions

Home » News » Wheels

Apr 08, 2017, 11.45 PM | Source: Overdrive.in

India Baja 2017: Hero MotoSports Team Rally`s Joaquim Rodrigues leads Moto Class after Leg 1

India Baja 2017: Hero MotoSports Team Rally's Joaquim Rodrigues leads Moto Class after Leg 1

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

India Baja 2017: Hero MotoSports Team Rally`s Joaquim Rodrigues leads Moto Class after Leg 1

India Baja 2017: Hero MotoSports Team Rally's Joaquim Rodrigues leads Moto Class after Leg 1

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

The first leg of the India Baja 2017 kicked off today just outside Jaisalmer with four competitive stages covering a total of around 290km. While Stage 1, 2 and 3 were held at separate locations, Stage 4 was a reverse format of Stage 2. Unlike last year's edition, the India Baja is split into two legs with a total of six stages. The rally raid's competitive section will cover a total distance of around 430km. Taking the lead in the Moto category after Leg 1 is Joaquim Rodrigues from Team Hero MotoSports with a time of 3hr11m45s,... Read More
Powered by Overdrive.in -India`s Largest Auto Media

Ads by Google