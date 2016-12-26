Demonetisation effect: Maruti Suzuki bookings dropped by 20 per cent

Dec 26, 2016, 07.05 PM | Source: Overdrive.in

The Government of India's sudden decision to scrap the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes have had a far-reaching impact across the country. What further complicated is the short supply of new Rs 2,000 notes. This has caused a cash shortage across the country. Understandably, this has resulted in a slowdown of sales across different businesses. Automobile manufacturers too have been hit hard. Maruti Suzuki has revealed that its bookings declined by 20 per cent during the October-November 2016 compared to the corresponding period last year. The... Read More
Powered by Overdrive.in -India`s Largest Auto Media
