Demonetisation effect: Maruti Suzuki bookings dropped by 20 per cent
Demonetisation effect: Maruti Suzuki bookings dropped by 20 per cent
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Demonetisation effect: Maruti Suzuki bookings dropped by 20 per cent
Demonetisation effect: Maruti Suzuki bookings dropped by 20 per cent
The Government of India's sudden decision to scrap the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes have had a far-reaching impact across the country. What further complicated is the short supply of new Rs 2,000 notes. This has caused a cash shortage across the country. Understandably, this has resulted in a slowdown of sales across different businesses. Automobile manufacturers too have been hit hard.
Maruti Suzuki has revealed that its bookings declined by 20 per cent during the October-November 2016 compared to the corresponding period last year. The...
Read More
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Demonetisation effect: Maruti Suzuki bookings dropped by 20 per cent