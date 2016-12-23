Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Can tolls be totally done away with?
Due to the recent demonetisation, collection of tolls was suspended for some time at all tollbooths across India. On November 18, 10 days after Prime Minister Modi declared that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes would not be legal tenders, a national association of transporters met the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with a very interesting proposal. A proposal to permanently do away with the collection of tolls.
Amritlal Madan, the chairman of the coordination committee of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and who was part of the...
