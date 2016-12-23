All-new Audi Q8 concept to debut at the Detroit Motor Show
The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is scheduled to take place early next month in Detroit. Automobile manufacturers around the globe are gearing up to showcase their upcoming concepts and production models. German car manufacturer Audi has just released a teaser image of the Audi Q8 concept that will debut in this show.
From the teaser images, it can be seen that the Audi Q8 gets a more aggressive front profile compared to the other SUVs in the company's portfolio. It features a new octagonal radiator grille design...
