Aditya Patel and Mitch Gilbert victorious at Sepang
Apr 08, 2017, 07.05 PM | Source: Overdrive.in

Aditya Patel and team-mate Mitch Gilbert had the best possible start to their 2017 Blancpain GT Series Asia campaign. The duo managed to finish first in Race 1 of Round 1 of the championship held at Sepang. For Race 1, Patel and Gilbert were on pole. Gilbert had set the fastest lap during qualifying, and began the race for the team. However, he didn't make as good a start in the race as the Ferrari 448 of Anthony Liu Xu. But despite the fact that the two were sparring over the first few laps, the Safety Car was brought out due to an... Read More
