2017 Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Image gallery
Dec 23, 2016, 01.25 PM

2017 Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Image gallery

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ignis is based on an all-new lightweight platform that will also form the basis of future products.The production version of the Suzuki Ignis looks closely inspired from the iM-4 concept showcased at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show .. The front looks unique with the matte black radiator grille enveloping the squarish headlights. The display car at both the motor shows had projector lights along with U-shaped LED... Read More
