Heavy rain likely in coastal Gangetic Bengal on Friday

The met department forecast heavy rain in the coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal on Friday owing to the formation of a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

The districts of East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Howrah are likely to receive heavy rain tomorrow, Regional met director G K Das said.

"Moderate rain bordering on the higher side is likely to occur in Kolkata tomorrow, " Das said.

Moderate rain may occur in the city on Saturday as well as in the coastal districts, he said.

The depression, which lay 820 km southeast of Gopalpur at 2.30 pm today, is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression by tomorrow, the met department said.

However, there is a probability of slight weakening of the system when it reaches near north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, it said.

The day temperature in Kolkata, which was 27.6 degrees Celsius this afternoon, may go down by at least two to three degrees while night temperature is likely to increase by two notches from 16.5 degrees Celsius today, it added.