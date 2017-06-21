App
Jun 21, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns after shareholder revolt

Moneycontrol News

Uber founder Travis Kalanick has stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer of the taxi aggregator, after investors stepped up pressure seeking his immediate resignation, according to a report in The New York Times.

“I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight,” Kalanick said in a statement, the report said.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least five investors which together own more than a quarter of Uber’s stock — Benchmark, First Round Capital, Lowercase Capital, Menlo Ventures and Fidelity Investments — called for Kalanick’s resignation. As some of the investors hold a type of stock that endows them with an outsize number of votes, they have about 40 percent of Uber’s voting power, according to the report.

Kalanick's resignation now raises questions as to who will take up the reins of the cab aggregator known for aggresively changing the transportation industry. Not to mention, the image crises its witnessing allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination at the workplace and dealing with law enforcement.

Just last week, Kalanick announced indefinite leave of absence as the embattled ride-sharing giant unveiled steps to reform a corporate culture marred by a series of embarrassing revelations.

"It's hard to put a timeline on this - it may be shorter or longer than we might expect," the 40-year-old Kalanick had said in an email to Uber employees. The recent death of his mother was one the reasons for taking the leave, he had said.
