Subscribe to S Chand & Company: HDFC Securities

S Chand and Company Ltd (SCCL) is a leading Indian education content company in terms of revenue from operations in Fiscal 2016. It delivers content, solutions and services across the education lifecycle through its K-12, higher education and early learning segments. It is the leading K-12 education content company in terms of revenue from operations in Fiscal 2016 with a strong presence in the CBSE/ICSE affiliated schools and increasing presence in the state board affiliated schools across India. As of December 31, 2016, the company offered 55 consumer brands across knowledge products and services including S. Chand, Vikas,Madhubun, Saraswati, Destination Success and Ignitor.

Further, in December 2016, it acquired 74% of the outstanding share capital of Chhaya Prakashani Private Limited and it now offers four Chhaya brands including Chhaya and IPP. Its textbooks and instructional materials are supported by its offering of technology driven methods of education and digital learning. It sells its knowledge products and services to schools and to students across their lifecycle through its extensive pan-India network of sales offices, distributors and dealers.

