App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsUncategorized
Apr 28, 2017 01:55 PM IST |

Subscribe to S Chand & Company: HDFC Securities

Subscribe to S Chand & Company: HDFC Securities

S Chand and Company Ltd (SCCL) is a leading Indian education content company in terms of revenue from operations in Fiscal 2016. It delivers content, solutions and services across the education lifecycle through its K-12, higher education and early learning segments. It is the leading K-12 education content company in terms of revenue from operations in Fiscal 2016 with a strong presence in the CBSE/ICSE affiliated schools and increasing presence in the state board affiliated schools across India. As of December 31, 2016, the company offered 55 consumer brands across knowledge products and services including S. Chand, Vikas,Madhubun, Saraswati, Destination Success and Ignitor.

Further, in December 2016, it acquired 74% of the outstanding share capital of Chhaya Prakashani Private Limited and it now offers four Chhaya brands including Chhaya and IPP. Its textbooks and instructional materials are supported by its offering of technology driven methods of education and digital learning. It sells its knowledge products and services to schools and to students across their lifecycle through its extensive pan-India network of sales offices, distributors and dealers.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.