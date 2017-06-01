Strides Shasun shares rally 7% on USFDA approval for pain reliever drug

Moneycontrol News

Strides Shasun share price jumped 7 percent intraday Thursday on approval from the US health regulator for pain reliever drug.

The Bangalore-based pharma company announced today that it has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration for Ibuprofen tablets USP, 200 mg.

"The approval further strengthened company's fast growing global OTC (over-the-counter) franchise. The product will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market under its OTC brand Nuprin," the company said in its filing.

Ibuprofen, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, is used to relieve pain from various conditions such as headache, dental pain, muscle aches, or arthritis.

According to IRi data, the US market for this drug is approximately USD 520 million.

At 14:58 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 947.20, up Rs 41.90, or 4.63 percent on the BSE.