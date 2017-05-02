App
May 02, 2017 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7,070: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7070 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7,070: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) delivered in line revenue (+20% YoY to Rs 183bn) in 4Q. EBIDTA margins came in lower at 13.9% (-129bps YoY), impacted by higher commodity prices and RM cost (+359bps YoY). APAT came in lower than expectations at Rs 17bn (+15% YoY), owing to margin contraction and higher-than-expected depreciation

Outlook

With 20% EPS CAGR over FY17-19E and structural improvement in RoE (at 25% by FY19E v/s 10 year average of 17%), we maintain a BUY on MSIL with a TP Rs 7,070, based on 20x19E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

