Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7,070: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7070 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.
HDFC Securities' research report on Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) delivered in line revenue (+20% YoY to Rs 183bn) in 4Q. EBIDTA margins came in lower at 13.9% (-129bps YoY), impacted by higher commodity prices and RM cost (+359bps YoY). APAT came in lower than expectations at Rs 17bn (+15% YoY), owing to margin contraction and higher-than-expected depreciation
Outlook
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.