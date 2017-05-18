Saving Jadhav: Here are the key dates for Kulbhushan

Moneycontrol News

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday stayed the death sentence given by a Pakistan military court to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, whom Islamabad claims is a spy.

The court said Pakistan should ensure that no execution takes place until the final hearing by the court.

Here are key dates in the case:

April 10, 2017: Kulbhushan Jadhav given death sentence by Pakistan military court

May 18 ICJ stays execution pending its final order in case

May 19: Forty day deadline ends for Kulbhushan Jadhav to file an appeal in an appellate court. This means the ICJ interim order came at the right time in case he did not or could not file an appeal. ICJ says it has no knowledge if he has filed his appeal

July 18: Assuming the appellate court denies appeal on May 19, he may lodge a mercy petition (to the Pakistani army chief) within 60 days of the decision by the appellate court

Assuming mercy petition denied on July 19, Jadhav may lodge a mercy petition to the President of Pakistan within 90 days after the decision of (the army chief) on the mercy petition.