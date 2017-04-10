App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsUncategorized
Apr 06, 2017 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

QVT Mauritius West Fund sells 22.68 lakh shares of Ansal Properties

On April 5, 2017 QVT Mauritius West Fund sold 22,68,750 shares of Ansal Properties.

QVT Mauritius West Fund sells 22.68 lakh shares of Ansal Properties

On April 5, 2017 QVT Mauritius West Fund sold 12,50,000 shares of Ansal Properties at Rs 16.06 on the BSE and sold 10,18,750 shares at Rs 16.06 on the NSE.

On Wednesday, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure ended at Rs 16.10, up Rs 0.75, or 4.89 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 25.25 and 52-week low Rs 13 on 05 July, 2016 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

tags #Ansal Properties #Buzzing Stocks #QVT Mauritius West Fund

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.