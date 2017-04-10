QVT Mauritius West Fund sells 22.68 lakh shares of Ansal Properties

On April 5, 2017 QVT Mauritius West Fund sold 12,50,000 shares of Ansal Properties at Rs 16.06 on the BSE and sold 10,18,750 shares at Rs 16.06 on the NSE.

On Wednesday, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure ended at Rs 16.10, up Rs 0.75, or 4.89 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 25.25 and 52-week low Rs 13 on 05 July, 2016 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.