you are here: HomeNewsUncategorized
Jun 07, 2017 08:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Presidential polls 2017: EC announces July 17 as polling date, counting on July 20

Chief Election Commissioner Naseem Zaidi announced dates for Presidential Election 2017 as President Pranab Mukherjee’s term will come to an end on July 24.

Moneycontrol News

The Presidential Election 2017 will be held on July 17 followed by counting of votes on July 20, Chief Election Commissioner Naseem Zaidi announced today at a press conference

President Pranab Mukherjee’s term will come to an end on July 24 and the last date of nomination for the post is June 28.

A notification about the election will be issued on June 14.

There are 4,896 legislators in the electoral college which elects the president. It comprises of 776 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members along with 4,120 MLAs.

The president poll has a total of 11,04,546 votes with the BJP-led NDA’s tally currently standing at about 5.38 lakh votes.

While the BJP is the single largest party in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and rules more states than any other party, its candidate is not guaranteed to win and it will need the help of a neutral party like the AIADMK.

Opposition parties are considering to put up a joint candidate for the elections.

Recently, leaders of the opposition parties met together at Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s residence on May 26 to discuss the probable presidential candidates.
