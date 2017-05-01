Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 mints over Rs 380 crore on day 2; debuts at no 3 on US weekend box office

Considering the impact that SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion has left on the Box office, it is clear that there is indeed no film which has had such a massive release and acceptance by the viewers.

The film, which has undoubtedly set new benchmarks in the history of Indian Cinema by breaking the record of highest Day 1 collection previously held by Sultan and Dangal, continues its winning streak.

The film featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia was released on April 28 in four languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

According to popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film continued to rake in the moolah on day 2 as well.

Going by the tweet he had posted, the film’s strong impact couldn’t be missed.

Besides being strong in India, Baahubali 2 was also massive in the US wherein it became the first film to make it the top 3 on the US weekend Box Office following its release in 425 theatres.

No Indian film has ever opened this big on the US box office chart before. It generated the biggest opening weekend of all-time for an Indian film in North America with an estimated $10.1M. Popular films The Fate of the Furious and How to be a Latin Lover have bagged the number 1 and 2 spots respectively.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared his views in a series of tweets he has been posting.

The film has crossed all language barriers and is doing great in South as well as North India. Hindi version of the film has been produced by Karan Johar.

The Telugu version of the film netted a whopping Rs. 53 crore, according to trade analyst Trinath.

"The film has taken a phenomenal opening. In Andhra and Telangana, the film in Telugu minted Rs. 53 crore, making it the biggest opening ever for any film across language in the two states. The film is expected to collect over Rs. 100 crore from the two states over the weekend," he said.

In Tamil Nadu, the film collected around Rs. 12 crore on the first day.

"If the early morning shows were not cancelled across Tamil Nadu on Friday, the film could have collected even more. According to early estimates, it has minted around Rs. 12 crore. It's going pick up over the weekend...," Trinath added.

In Kerala, the film is believed to have collected around Rs. 7 crore on Friday.

In the US, from Thursday premieres alone, the film raked in $2.5 million.Baahubali: The Conclusion has been released in over 6500 screens in India and over 9000 screens across the world which is the highest for an Indian film till date.