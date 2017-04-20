App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsUncategorized
Apr 20, 2017 03:03 PM IST

Nearly 2.5 lakh inactive companies in India likely to be dissolved

The Registrar of Companies (RoC), in last two weeks, has listed 250,000 companies who have not applied for the ‘dormant’ status as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Nearly 2.5 lakh inactive companies in India likely to be dissolved

Moneycontrol News

Nearly 2.5 lakh companies in India are looking at dissolution for not carrying out business activities over the last two financial years. These companies have also failed to apply for the ‘dormant’ status.

In the last two weeks the Registrar of Companies (RoC) has listed 250,000 companies who have not applied for the ‘dormant’ status as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

As per the Companies Act, the RoC can remove companies only on two conditions – first, if the company does not commence business within a year of registering and two, when a non-dormant company does not do any business for two successive financial years.

A company can apply for the tag of ‘dormant’ in case it is formed for doing some future business or to hold an asset.

While Mumbai has majority of these companies at 71,000, Delhi (53,000), Bengaluru (40,000) and Hyderabad (22,000) companies are also on the list.

Following the above cities are Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad who together have 11,000-12,000 dormant companies.

A report by the Economic Times said, as per norms, the names of these companies will be removed followed by dissolution in absence of any objection. The notices are available on the website of Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Before these entities are dissolved, the RoC will also send notification to the regulatory bodies like central excise, income-tax and service-tax authorities to seek any objections or comments.

tags #Companies Act 2013 #Delhi #dormant companies #Economy #mumbai #News #Registrar of Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.