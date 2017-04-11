App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsUncategorized
Apr 06, 2017 09:52 PM IST

Mines minister Piyush Goyal calls for cutting aluminium imports

India needs to process aluminium in the country and value add jobs and create wealth, the minister said.

Mines minister Piyush Goyal calls for cutting aluminium imports
Shreya Nandi & Dhirendra Tripathi

Moneycontrol News

India needs to cut its import dependence on alumina as well as primary aluminium and focus on further on value addition by converting them to finished products for sale.

"India produces alumina in fair measure, which could be raw material for  growing aluminium needs for the country. We choose to export the raw material alumina rather than process it in the country and value add jobs and create wealth," Mines Minister Piyush Goyal said at Network18's aluminium on Thursday.

The country needs to support and encourage production of alumina, aluminium, as well as downstream products and become self reliant, he said.

"Instead of adding value, the country is still dependent on imports. The imports don't stop just at alumina, they don?t stop at primary alumina. They import downstream finished products, thereby losing jobs in every angle of value chain," he said. "It is important to check such kind of wrong practices," he added.

He further said that being dependent on imports would represent a lurking danger for the local industry as it will lose competitive edge.

tags #GLOBAL NATURAL RESOURCES CONCLAVE #India aluminium import #Piyush Goyal

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.