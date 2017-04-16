Trade setup for Monday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 broke below its four key support levels on Thursday as bears managed to build pressure on markets from the word go. The index slipped below its crucial 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 10-DEMA, 13-DEMA, and 20-DEMA to form a ‘bearish belt hold’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

Traders should remain cautious and refrain from creating any long positions till the index trades below 9,200-9,250 levels. If the selling pressure continues next week, the next logical target for the index is placed at 9,050-9,090.

The trend is likely to continue to remain downwards in the short-term as long as the index trades below 9,247-9,280 levels on a closing basis. The options data also indicate significant Call writing at strike prices 9,200 and 9,300 which will act as crucial hurdles for the index.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty50 closed below its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 10-DEMA, 13-DEMA, and 20-DEMA at 9150.80 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,129, followed by 9,108 and 9,071. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,187, followed by 9,223, and 9,245.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 19.82 points higher or 0.09 percent at 21,686 on Thursday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 21,622, followed by 21,558 and 21,490. On the upside, the key resistance level is 21,754, followed by 21,822 and 21,886.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 50 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,300 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in April series, followed by 9,200 which now holds 44 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,500 which has accumulated 37 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices 9,200 (7.8 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,300 (5.01 lakh contracts added). Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,400 (0.78 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 9,500 (0.92 lakh contracts shed), and 9,100 (0.69 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data

Maximum Put OI of 57 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,000 which will act as a crucial base for the index in April series followed by 9,100 which has accumulated 51 lakh ‘ contracts in open interest, and 9,200 which now holds 42 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 8,500 (6.7 lakh contracts added), followed by 8,600 (6.05 lakh contracts added) and 8,700 (1.4 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 8,800 (2.06 lakh contracts shed), followed by 8,900 (2.6 lakh contracts shed), and 9,300 (2.1 lakh contracts shed).

“On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,000 followed by 9,100 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,300 followed by 9,200,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.com.

“We have seen significant Call writing at 9200 strikes which is shifting its resistances to lower levels and putting sustained pressure to restrict its upside momentum,” he said.

FII & DII Data

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 408 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs 65 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

25 stocks saw Long Buildup

26 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

54 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

63 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.