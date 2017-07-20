Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 profit at Rs 913 cr misses estimates; NPA lower at 1.25%

Moneycontrol News

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday posted 23 percent year on year rise in its standalone June quarter net profit at Rs 913 crore against Rs 742 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, this was lower than a poll of analysts done by CNBC-TV18, which pegged the profit growth at 40.3 percent at Rs 1,041.1 crore for April-June quarter.

The standalone figures represent the results for its banking operations, while the consolidated figures include performance of other businesses such as broking, advisory and mutual funds, among others.

The lender’s net interest income—the difference between interest earned and interest expended— was higher by 17 percent at Rs 2,245.5 crore against Rs 1,919 crore year on year. Meanwhile, the net interest margin came in at 4.5 percent, a tad higher than 4.4 percent year on year.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) came in at 2.58 percent against 2.59 percent in the previous quarter, while the net NPAs was lower at 1.25 percent against 1.26 percent in March quarter.

The provisioning for the quarter saw a fall on a Q-o-Q basis at Rs 203.7 crore from Rs 267.4 crore in the March quarter. For June 2016 quarter, the bank had provided for Rs 179.5 crore.

The loan growth for the bank grew to Rs 1,42,359 crore against Rs 1,20,765 crore in the June quarter last year. During the quarter, it spent Rs 63 crore towards marketing and other expenses in relation to 811.

On a consolidated basis, the bank saw a 26.2 percent rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 1,347 crore against Rs 1,067 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, while the NII came in 37 percent higher at Rs 3,525 crore against Rs 2,566 crore. The NIMs was seen at 4.4 percent against 4.6 percent quarter on quarter.

The bank further told the exchanges that it had an exposure to the tune of Rs 236 crore to 4 of the 12 accounts sent to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). All the accounts, it said, were inherited from ING Vysya Bank’s merger in 2015. The bank, on its own, had no exposure to any of the 12 accounts sent to the IBC. The provisions too were well in excess of the central bank’s stipulation, it said. Its restructured loans considered standard at Rs 80 crore, 0.06 percent of advances.

At 11:29 hrs Kotak Mahindra Bank was quoting at Rs 1,003.90, up Rs 9.15, or 0.92 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,019.40.