iOS 11 will make older iPhones, iPads, and apps obsolete

Many current iPhone and iPad owners will not be able to use the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system.

The company announced its latest iOS 11 operating system in its World Wide Developer Conference in San Jose, which will only operate on 64-bit devices, making the iPhone 5 and 5C, some apps and games may stop working.

iOS 11 will not support the iPhone 5, iPhone 5C or fourth generation iPad when it arrives in the autumn. This directly means that these devices will be stuck on iOS 10, the current version of the operating system and will stop receiving important security and performance updates from Apple, leaving them potentially vulnerable to bugs and glitches.

The company has completely switched over to 64-bit mode which leads that the owners of these devices which have been built on a 32-bit mode have to upgrade themselves.

As it is switching to 64-bit mode, all the older Apple apps running in 32-bit mode will stop working. In its latest update of iOS 10.3, the tool shipped to iPhone and iPad users will help to highlight apps that will be rendered obsolete.

Any app that hasn’t been updated since 2015 is likely to be rendered obsolete. The latest version of iOS, version 10.3, includes menu item (in Settings>General>About>Applications) which will show a list of all the installed apps that don’t run in 64-bit mode.

Majorly the items on this list will be items, are likely to be older games, particularly those without a free-to-play business model.

Users who have been clinging on to older versions of apps will also find themselves forced to run software updates or be locked out of older versions.