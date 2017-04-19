App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsUncategorized
Apr 19, 2017 12:23 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Here are Nitin Khandelwals's views on comprehensive gold policy

The Commerce Ministry is planning to come out with a comprehensive gold policy soon. Nitin Khandelwal, Chairman of All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation shared his views on the latest happenings in the sector.

The Commerce Ministry is planning to come out with a comprehensive gold policy soon. Nitin Khandelwal, Chairman of All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation shared his views on the latest happenings in the sector.

For full interview, watch video...

tags #All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation #Commerce Ministry #Commodities

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.