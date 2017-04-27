Five Soldiers killed in Uri-style Fidayeen Attack on Army camp in Kashmir's Kupwara

Five soldiers were killed and five injured as militants attacked an army camp in Chokibal area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir early on Thursday. The garrison is around 100km from the army camp in Uri sector which came under a similar fidayeen attack in September last year.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the martyrs included an Army officer, a Junior Commissioner Officer and three jawans. Sources added that the toll was feared to rise.

At the time of filing this report, firing had stopped in the area and combing operations were on.

India had carried out surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) in retaliation, dismantling terror infrastructure across the border.

The Valley has witnessed a string of violent incidents this month starting with clashes between civilians and security forces and in the run-up to the Srinagar bypolls on April 9. Videos filmed during the unrest have further fuelled tensions in the area. The PDP-BJP government in the state had on Wednesday banned 22 social networking sites and applications, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter in Kashmir on the grounds that these were being misused to fan trouble.