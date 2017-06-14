App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsUncategorized
Jun 14, 2017 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dena Bank shares jump 15% amid buzz of merger with stronger PSU lender

A government official said the Centre is aiming to merge the bank with stronger PSU lender, according to CNBC-TV18 reports quoting NewsRise.

Dena Bank shares jump 15% amid buzz of merger with stronger PSU lender

Moneycontrol News

Dena Bank's share price rallied nearly 15 percent intraday Wednesday on buzz of it merging with a stronger state-run lender.

A government official said the Centre was aiming to merge the bank with stronger PSU lender, according to CNBC-TV18 reports quoting NewsRise.

Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank are top two contenders to absorb smaller state-run banks, the official said, adding that Punjab National Bank and Bank of India's balance sheets are too weak at the moment to absorb other lenders.

Consolidation of not only banks but also other PSUs has been on government's radar. Last year, the five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank merged with the country's largest lender State Bank of India.

According to reports, UCO Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank are also expected to be considered by the government for merger with big PSU lenders.

The Finance Ministry has been considering the creation of five-six big banks in India, so that these big lenders can able to tackle NPA problems.

Gross non-performing assets at the end of December 2016 increased to more than Rs 6 lakh crore from Rs 5 lakh crore in December 2017; majority of which are from steel, power and other infrastructure sectors.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has on several occasions said India needs 5-6 banks of global size and scale and further consolidation in the banking sector will be done at the appropriate time.

At 13:19 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 37.75, up Rs 4.30, or 12.86 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

image3

tags #Business #Buzzing Stocks #Dena Bank

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.