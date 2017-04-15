App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsUncategorizedCompanies
Apr 15, 2017 02:59 PM IST

Airtel extends free 10 GB offer for 3 months

Taking a leaf out of Reliance Jio’s playbook, Airtel has extended its free 10 GB offer for a period of three more months, reports Business Standard.

Airtel extends free 10 GB offer for 3 months

Taking a leaf out of Reliance Jio’s book, Airtel has extended its free 10 GB offer for a period of three more months, reports Business Standard.

Initially, the Airtel Data Surprise Offer was valid for paid subscribers till April 13, 2017. Now, Airtel’s subscribers will be able to avail of the offer till April 30.

The offer, which is available on My Airtel app, allows post-paid users who came on board before February 28 to make use of extra 10 GB high-speed 4G data at no cost.

The company had recently come out with a new pre-paid plan offering 70 GB plus unlimited local and STD calls for Rs 399. This offering is available for Rs 244 for 4G smartphone users and a SIM.

(Disclosure: RIL, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18 and moneycontrol.com).

tags #Airtel #Companies #reliance jio

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.