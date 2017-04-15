Airtel extends free 10 GB offer for 3 months

Taking a leaf out of Reliance Jio’s book, Airtel has extended its free 10 GB offer for a period of three more months, reports Business Standard.

Initially, the Airtel Data Surprise Offer was valid for paid subscribers till April 13, 2017. Now, Airtel’s subscribers will be able to avail of the offer till April 30.

The offer, which is available on My Airtel app, allows post-paid users who came on board before February 28 to make use of extra 10 GB high-speed 4G data at no cost.

The company had recently come out with a new pre-paid plan offering 70 GB plus unlimited local and STD calls for Rs 399. This offering is available for Rs 244 for 4G smartphone users and a SIM.