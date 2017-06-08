CLSA upgrades JSW Steel to buy, increases target price to Rs 300; stock soars over 3.5%

Moneycontrol News

JSW Steel on Thursday received a rating and target price upgrade from brokerage firm CLSA based on better outlook for the company going forward.

The stock rose over 3.5 percent intraday on the Sensex.

CLSA upgraded the stock from outperform to buy with a target of Rs 300 from Rs 185 earlier.

The research firm cites that it will be a big beneficiary of improving pricing and demand-supply outlook in the steel industry for the coming years. It stated that the anti-dumping duties on HRC and CRC steel getting extended until August 2021 is a signal of continuation of import protection for the industry.

“This greatly improves visibility on JSW’s margins over FY18-20. In fact, we see a high likelihood that JSW’s margins will expand over FY20-21 when we expect Indian steel demand-supply to tighten significantly,” the brokerage said in its report.

Furthermore, the 5 million tonnes Dolvi plant brownfield expansion by March 2020 will also boost volume and earnings growth over FY21-22 and should be highly value-accretive due to its low capital cost.

“This will take JSW’s total steel capacity from 18mtpa to 23mtpa by FY21. The capital spend for this expansion is USD 2.3 billion, which implies a low specific investment cost of USD 462/tonne resulting in a high incremental ROCE of 23 percent,” CLSA said in its report.

Going forward, the brokerage firm also expects JSW’s valuation multiples to expand, driven by the factors mentioned above. It also upgraded the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 14 percent and earnings per share (EPS) by 31-44 percent, factoring in higher margins. It also expects strong 18 percent CAGR over the next three years.

The stock has seen positive movements, rising over 2 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 2.52 percent. At the close of market hours on Wednesday, JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 195.30, up Rs 2.60, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.