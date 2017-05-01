App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsUncategorized
May 01, 2017 04:33 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Bodies of two soldiers mutilated by Pakistan Army, India vows Revenge

In a barbaric act, the bodies of two Indian soldiers were mutilated by the Pakistan Army which violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district and attacked a patrol team near the border on Monday.

Indian army soldier

The Indian Army has vowed an “appropriate” response to the “despicable act”.

“Pakistan army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector.

Simultaneously, a Border Action Team (BAT) action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In an unsoldierly act by the Pak Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated,” a statement by the Indian Army said.

Earlier reports had said that a BSF soldier and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army were martyred in firing by Pakistan Rangers. "At about 0830 hours, there was heavy firing from Pakistani (army) posts at BSF posts at LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district with rockets and automatic weapons", a senior BSF officer had said.

It serves as a brutal reminder of two such acts in 2016 when the bodies of two Indian soldiers were mutilated right after Pakistan initiated cross-border firing.

Pakistani troops had breached the truce along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri sectors seven times last month. They violated the ceasefire in Poonch sector on April 19 and shelled mortars on forward posts in Noushera sector on April 17.

Pakistan had resorted to firing in the same sector on April 8, in Poonch district on April 5, in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector on April 4 and twice on April 3 in Balakote and (Digwar) Poonch sectors.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Line of Control #News #Pakistan #Poonch

