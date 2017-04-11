App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsUncategorized
Apr 08, 2017 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adawi Investments Holdings buys 41.6 lakh shares of Sobha

Adawi Investments Holdings Ltd bought 4,160,000 shares of Sobha﻿ at Rs 414.89 per share on the BSE.

Adawi Investments Holdings buys 41.6 lakh shares of Sobha

On April 7, 2017 Adawi Investments Holdings Ltd bought 4,160,000 shares of Sobha at Rs 414.89 per share on the BSE. However, Sobha Menon sold 4,000,000 shares at Rs 414.90 per share on the BSE.

Sobha closed at Rs 415.55, up Rs 12.40, or 3.08 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 423.30 and 52-week low Rs 224.05 on 07 April, 2017 and 22 November, 2016, respectively.

tags #Adawi Investments Holdings Ltd #Sobha #Sobha Menon

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.