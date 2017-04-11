Adawi Investments Holdings buys 41.6 lakh shares of Sobha

On April 7, 2017 Adawi Investments Holdings Ltd bought 4,160,000 shares of Sobha at Rs 414.89 per share on the BSE. However, Sobha Menon sold 4,000,000 shares at Rs 414.90 per share on the BSE.

Sobha closed at Rs 415.55, up Rs 12.40, or 3.08 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 423.30 and 52-week low Rs 224.05 on 07 April, 2017 and 22 November, 2016, respectively.