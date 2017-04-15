App
Apr 15, 2017 12:27 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Video: GMW's 'electric' plans

India's very own Tesla is off to a crooning start in Hyderabad -- Gayam Motor Works: the company that Ola is reportedly looking to partner with for its electric vehicle (EV) foray, told CNBC-TV18 that their swap stations to refuel lithium-ion batteries could propel the EV story here.

In an exclusive ride with CNBC-TV18's Nitya Balakrishnan, Harsha B Setty of GMW also added that they have tied up with the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka government as well as Swiggy and Big Basket for phase one of e-bikes and smart autos.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

