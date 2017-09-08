Tata Motor's Nexon Mini to drive on Jaguar Land Rover platform

Moneycontrol News

In order to win back its share in the market, Tata Motors will rely on its group company Jaguar Land Rover to develop two SUVs that is expected to hit the roads in 2019.

Managing Director of Tata Motors, Guenter Butschek who is spearheading the company through the struggling phase said that new cars and an increasing focus on electric drivetrains will eventually lead the transformation, as per The Times of India.

Very recently, the company has been losing its profits and market share in the commercial as well as passenger vehicle segment. However, the introduction of Tiago Mini has helped salvage the situation to an extent. The automaker also launched Tigor compact sedan and the Hexa SUV to arrest the falling profit.

Asked to explain initiatives taken to work towards profitability he said, "We have not been reading the market effectively enough in the past."

The company now plans to introduce Nexon Mini SUV derived from the JLR platform. The two cars, including Nexon Mini, will be 5-seater and 7-seater cars.

The company also plans to install clean-fuel drivetrains on the existing line up than working separately on electric models. "We have sufficient knowledge to have them on our legacy products," Butschek said.