you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWheels
Aug 29, 2017 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Skoda to launch 2017 Octavia RS on August 30

The new Octavia RS is slated to be priced at around Rs 20 lakh

Moneycontrol News

Barely three weeks after unveiling Octavia RS for Indian roads, Skoda has announced the India launch date for the car. According to CarDekho, the car is slated to be launched on August 30 in the country. However, the bookings are already open on Skoda India's website.

The 2017 variant of Octavia, a D-segment sedan, will be introduced in India for the first time ever.

Also Read: Skoda unveils SUV Kodiaq—specifiactions and price

The 2017 Octavia RS will be available in two engine based variants— a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine and two transmission based variants — 6-speed manual and a 6-speed DSG unit.

The car with a 230 HP 2.0 TSI petrol engine speeds up to 250 km/h. Those opting for a 184 HP 2.0 TDI diesel can enjoy the top speed of 232 km/h.

Octavia RS

The infographic lists all the possible combination available for Octavia RS in the international market. Credit: Skoda

After 17 years of its first introduction, the new Octavia has got a revamped look. It now sports new headlamps and adaptive front lighting along with a sporty bumper and mesh grille.

The interior of the car comes with ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, traction control, paddle shifters and a touchscreen infotainment system.

The car will be manufactured at the company's Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra. The new Octavia RS is slated to be priced at around Rs 20 lakh.

