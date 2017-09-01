App
Sep 01, 2017 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Skoda launches Octavia RS230 priced at Rs 24.63 lakh in India

Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda Auto today launched its performance oriented sedan Octavia RS230 priced at Rs 24.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Octavia RS230 is powered by a 2 litre turbocharged petrol engine with a top speed of 250 km/h. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km in 6.8 seconds, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

"The Octavia RS230 transforms Skoda's century long motorsports legacy into the fastest ever Octavia produced in India," Skoda Auto India Director (Sales, Service & Marketing) Ashutosh Dixit said.

Compared to Octavia models in India, the sports chassis lowers the body of the Skoda Octavia RS230 by 15 mm, it said.

Skoda Auto India currently has three models on sale in India – Superb, Octavia and Rapid.

tags #Business #Wheels

