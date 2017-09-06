Royal Enfield may release updated Classic 350 and Classic 500 models

Moneycontrol News

Royal Enfield may soon update its famous models Classic 350 and Classic 500. According to some leaked documents, Royal Enfield will be soon bringing modifications to the highest selling models of the company.

The new Classic 350, as per an NDTV report, will have disc brakes and an updated swingarm just as its Thunderbird model. The Classic 500 too will get similar specifications, making the braking system much more efficient.

While a new colour version i.e. gun metal grey may be introduced for the Classic 350 model, the Classic 500 could also see a new variant i.e. stealth black.

There is no further information about the awaited versions. Moreover, enthusiasts are also inquisitive whether LED pilot lamps and ABS system will be included.

The new versions are coming after a long period. The Royal Enfield and its models have created a niche of their own with a large number of faithful fans across the country. But of late, competitors have been making an attempt to make inroads into the Royal Enfield’s domain supported by aggressive campaigns.