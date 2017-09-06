Honda unveils CB150R in Thailand — is India entry on the cards?

Moneycontrol News

Honda has unveiled Honda CB150R, its newest model, in Thailand. The bike is the production model of the 150ss Racer concept that had been revealed at the Bangkok Motor Show last March.

The model is being sold at a price of more than Rs 1.9 lakh in the Thai market. No specific indications have come from the company regarding its India launch. However, with Honda concentrating on launching bikes below 200cc category in India, it will not be surprising if the model is brought to Indian shores soon.

The bike comes with a 149.16cc engine, which is single cylinder, liquid cooled and fuel injected. It produces 16.8 BHP power at 9000 rpm and a torque of 13.8 Nm at 7000 rpm. It is also equipped with a six-speed gear box.

The 136-kg bike has a fuel tank that has a capacity of 12 litres. It has a maximum speed of 135 kmph and a mileage of around 35 to 45 km. The bike will include other features such as ABS with G sensor, disc brakes in front and rear wheels and lightweight swingarm.

The model comes in three colour variants — Quantum Red, Macho Black and Rapid White.