App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWheels
Sep 06, 2017 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda unveils CB150R in Thailand — is India entry on the cards?

No specific indications have come from the company regarding its India launch. However, with the company concentrating on launching bikes below 200cc category in India, it will not be surprising if the model is brought to Indian shores soon.

Honda unveils CB150R in Thailand — is India entry on the cards?

Moneycontrol News

Honda has unveiled Honda CB150R, its newest model, in Thailand. The bike is the production model of the 150ss Racer concept that had been revealed at the Bangkok Motor Show last March.

The model is being sold at a price of more than Rs 1.9 lakh in the Thai market. No specific indications have come from the company regarding its India launch. However, with Honda concentrating on launching bikes below 200cc category in India, it will not be surprising if the model is brought to Indian shores soon.

The bike comes with a 149.16cc engine, which is single cylinder, liquid cooled and fuel injected. It produces 16.8 BHP power at 9000 rpm and a torque of 13.8 Nm at 7000 rpm. It is also equipped with a six-speed gear box.

The 136-kg bike has a fuel tank that has a capacity of 12 litres. It has a maximum speed of 135 kmph and a mileage of around 35 to 45 km. The bike will include other features such as ABS with G sensor, disc brakes in front and rear wheels and lightweight swingarm.

The model comes in three colour variants — Quantum Red, Macho Black and Rapid White.

tags #Business #Honda

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.