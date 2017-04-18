Apr 17, 2017 10:14 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
CNBC-TV18 brings you an analysis of the recent Motown trends
Last fiscal was largely a good year for the auto sector, with every segment reporting a jump in volumes. The spurt in sales meant that the battle for market share was intense with market leaders across categories trying their best to protect the turf against competition. So, how do the numbers stack up? CNBC-TV18's Ronojoy Banerjee analyses those number.
