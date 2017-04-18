App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWheels trends
Apr 17, 2017 10:14 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

CNBC-TV18 brings you an analysis of the recent Motown trends

Last fiscal was largely a good year for the auto sector, with every segment reporting a jump in volumes. The spurt in sales meant that the battle for market share was intense with market leaders across categories trying their best to protect the turf against competition. So, how do the numbers stack up? CNBC-TV18's Ronojoy Banerjee analyses those number.

Ronojoy Banerjee
Ronojoy Banerjee
Reporter | CNBC-TV18

Last fiscal was largely a good year for the auto sector, with every segment reporting a jump in volumes. The spurt in sales meant that the battle for market share was intense with market leaders across categories trying their best to protect the turf against competition. So, how do the numbers stack up? CNBC-TV18's Ronojoy Banerjee analyses those number.

Watch video for more….

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.