After 50 years, iconic Honda Monkey bike to bid adieu as company shuts down production

Moneycontrol News

Honda is closing down the production of its iconic motorcycle Monkey. The Japanese company made the announcement earlier this year. The two-wheeler was in production for the last fifty years.

As the last attempt, the company announced that people could win one of the last 500 Honda Monkey motorcycle produced in a lucky draw. This drew 45,333 entries from the fans, according to Drive Spark.

The single seater motorcycle was launched by the company when there was a competition among two-wheeler manufacturer to build the smallest bike. It was initially used in an amusement park in 1961.

Officially, the mini bike was never sold in India

The first Honda Monkey, which could legally ride on the road, packed a 50cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The production for such motorcycles started in 1967, according to the report.

The bike was tailor-made for people looking for a compact motorcycle which could wade through the city traffic. The bike soon gathered popularity.

One of its latest model, unveiled in 2004, promises to provide a mileage of 90 km per litre. The bike had a fuel tank of 4.5 Litre.

Amazon India lists one of the models of the bike Honda Monkey Z50Z available at Rs 16,450.