Sep 05, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What if someone wanted to block Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook?

Moneycontrol News 

Can someone block Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook? The answer is you cannot. You also can't block his wife Priscilla Chan.

However, this is going to change soon.

In a new development, Zuckerberg told Buzzfeed News that they are working on rectifying the situation soon.

Presently, if a user tries blocking Mark Zuckerberg, an error message is displayed saying that “There was a problem blocking this user. Please try again.”

Zuckerberg also added that while his team was working on fixing the issue but it could take some time as it was “technical challenge”.

The error has been around since August 2010, ever since TechCrunch noticed it.

The feature not only prevents people from blocking Zuckerberg and Chan but anyone who has been blocked frequently in a short amount of time cannot be re-blocked as well, as per a statement by a Facebook spokesperson.

Hence the issue is not as much about unblockable accounts but rather of the system error which makes the blocking mechanism busy.

The bug also prevents people from reporting profiles or pages that they think are in violation of community standards.

Facebook had said back in 2010 that the system was coded this way to prevent the damage done by targeted blocking campaigns.

“The purpose of this system is to protect the experience for people targeted by these campaigns,” Facebook had told Mashable.

Zuckerberg keeps in mind the political conscience and recently spoke up in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which is currently under threat.

Here’s hoping the Facebook ticks the democracy and inclusion check boxes here as well.

tags #Facebook #Technology #trends

Related news

