Southwest monsoon may cover Telangana in three days

Jun 11, 2017 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Southwest monsoon is likely to cover Telangana in the next two to three days, a Met official said here today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted the occurrence of heavy rains at isolated places in all districts of the state in the next two days.

"Favourable conditions are developing for further advance of south-west monsoon in remaining parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Telangana during the next two-three days," Hyderabad Director-in-Charge Y K Reddy said.

In the next two-three days, monsoon rains will cover southern parts of Telangana, he said.

Hyderabad city and others parts of Telangana have been receiving pre-monsoon showers for the past several days.

