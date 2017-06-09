Southwest monsoon arrives in Goa

Moderate to heavy rains lashed various parts of Goa since yesterday marking the arrival of the southwest monsoon in the coastal state.

The state had witnessed pre-monsoon showers earlier this week.

"The monsoon has advanced over Goa since yesterday and we can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places today," Goa Meteorological department's director M L Sahu told PTI.

All places in Goa received showers during the last 24 hours with Pernem taluka recording the highest rainfall, as per a bulletin released by the MeT department.

Sahu said the southwesterly winds are expected to blow at a speed of 45-50 kms per hour and may reach upto 60 kms per hour causing a gust or squall.

Tourism-related activities have already been banned on the state's beaches, while fishermen are barred from venturing into the sea due to rough weather conditions.