May 29, 2017 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Rajasthan

The state had been reeling under the heat wave for about a week, with mercury crossing the 48 degree-mark in Sriganganagar on Saturday.

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Rajasthan

The maximum temperatures dropped by at least five to seven degrees across Rajasthan due to moderate rain and storm.

The state had been reeling under the heat wave for about a week, with mercury crossing the 48 degree-mark in Sriganganagar on Saturday.

The maximum temperature had soared to 46-47 degrees celsius in Churu and Jaisalmer, over the weekend.

Till 8.30 am, Alwar gauged 16mm of precipitation, Pilani 13.1mm, Jaipur 10.5mm, Sikar 8mm and Churu 5mm.

Traces of rainfall were recorded in Kota and Bundi districts.

