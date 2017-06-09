Monsoon to arrive in Mumbai by June 10-11

South-west monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai by weekend, the Met department said today.The city and surrounding areas received spells of pre-monsoon showers last evening. The state agriculture commissioner's office had said that the farmers in most parts have completed preparations for sowing.

Speaking to PTI, P C S Rao, India Meteorological Department, Pune, said, "Monsoon has reached Vengurla (Goa border) in the state. It arrives in Mumbai generally by June 10. Sometimes the scheduled arrival is delayed by a couple of days. As per the current development, the monsoon would reach Mumbai by this weekend."IMD on Tuesday upgraded its monsoon forecast for the country this year to 98 percent of 'Long Period Average' from the earlier 96 percent.