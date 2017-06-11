Max temperatures stay below normal in Punjab, Haryana

The maximum temperatures continued to hover below-normal in most parts of Punjab and Haryana with the common capital of Chandigarh registering at 35.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

In Haryana, Ambala's maximum was 36.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal while Hisar's maximum settled at 37.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Karnal registered a high of 35 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar's high was 35.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their maximum at 37 degrees Celsius and 36.6 degrees Celsius respectively, each two notches below normal.

The MeT department has predicted rain or thunder showers at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab until tomorrow.