App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
Jun 11, 2017 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Max temperatures stay below normal in Punjab, Haryana

The MeT department has predicted rain or thundershowers at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab until tomorrow.

Max temperatures stay below normal in Punjab, Haryana

The maximum temperatures continued to hover below-normal in most parts of Punjab and Haryana with the common capital of Chandigarh registering at 35.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

In Haryana, Ambala's maximum was 36.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal while Hisar's maximum settled at 37.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Karnal registered a high of 35 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar's high was 35.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their maximum at 37 degrees Celsius and 36.6 degrees Celsius respectively, each two notches below normal.

The MeT department has predicted rain or thunder showers at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab until tomorrow.

tags #India #Weather

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.