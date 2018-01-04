App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
Jan 04, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fog hits flight, train services

"The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 AM was 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal while the humidity was recorded at 100 per cent," a MeT official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A man paddles his bicycle on a platform as a train moves through fog on a cold morning at a railway station in Chandigarh, India (Reuters)
A man paddles his bicycle on a platform as a train moves through fog on a cold morning at a railway station in Chandigarh, India (Reuters)

A blanket of dense fog enveloped the national capital today, delaying 14 flights and 60 trains.



The visibility was recorded at 300 meters at 5.30 AM which improved to 500 meters at 8.30 AM.

The weatherman has predicted a clear afternoon with the possibility of maximum temperature settling around 19 degrees Celsius.

Airport officials said 14 flights were delayed due to fog.

According to a Railway official, 60 trains were running late due to fog, 18 trains had to be rescheduled and 14 cancelled.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 18.4 and 7.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

tags #Current Affairs #fog #IMD #India #MeT #smog #Weather

