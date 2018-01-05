App
Jan 05, 2018 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Five die due to extreme cold in western Uttar Pradesh

According to a report from the district headquarter, Kherati (70) died due to cold at Miranpur town. 40-year-old Kuldeep died due to hostile weather conditions at Jansath town.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A boy and a woman are wrapped in a shawl as they sit at a bus terminal on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Reuters)
Four people have died due to intense cold wave conditions in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts, according to the administration.

A 50-year-old labourer, Budh Singh Saini, died due to sweeping cold conditions at Biharighar village in the district last night.

Papan (48) was found shuddering in cold near the Shamli railway station. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest temperature in Uttar Pradesh on several days this week. The mercury in the district plunged to 3.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

