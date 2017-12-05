Cyclone Ockhi LIVE: Thundershowers, high wind speeds forecast for Mumbai

Cyclone Ockhi earlier wrecked havoc off the coast of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka

According to PTI, rescue efforts in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep have been under way since Saturday.

So far, 1,540 people, including fishermen, affected by Cyclone Ockhi, have been rescued, the Centre said on Monday.

Quoting an official statement released by National Crisis Management Committee, PTI reported that at least 243 fishermen in Tamil Nadu, 250 in Kerala and 1,047 people in Lakshadweep have been rescued so far.

On Monday evening, rain lashed Mumbai and the surrounding areas.