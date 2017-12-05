Cyclone Ockhi LIVE: Thundershowers, high wind speeds forecast for Mumbai

Schools remain shut today along Maharashtra's coastal district, including Mumbai
Late yesterday, Maharashtra government declared that schools in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts were being given a precautionary holiday on Tuesday after the India Meteorological Department issued a warning for rain and thundershowers.
Maharashtra's education minister Vinod Tawde tweeted the same late in the evening.
Dec 05, 08:47 AM (IST)
Cyclone Ockhi earlier wrecked havoc off the coast of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka
According to PTI, rescue efforts in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep have been under way since Saturday.
So far, 1,540 people, including fishermen, affected by Cyclone Ockhi, have been rescued, the Centre said on Monday.
Quoting an official statement released by National Crisis Management Committee, PTI reported that at least 243 fishermen in Tamil Nadu, 250 in Kerala and 1,047 people in Lakshadweep have been rescued so far.
On Monday evening, rain lashed Mumbai and the surrounding areas.
While the day's first high tide happened at 12:49 am, the next one will happen at 12:39 pm.
The low tide will be around 6:49 pm, according to Tide Forecast. Day's first low tide happened at 6:52 am.
Dec 05, 08:06 AM (IST)
Suburban services running as normal, Western Railway says 'geared for the cyclone'
As of 8 am, both the Central and Western Railway's Suburban services were running as normal.
Western Railways put out a tweet last night saying that it was fully "geared for the same (the cyclone). Patrolling has been intensified and staff alerted for monitoring crowd movement at stations" and to "keep an eye on water level on tracks in case of rains".
The Central Railway has also said that it has geared up to the cyclone "with elaborate Railway Protection Force (RPF) and MSSF arrangements for crowd control at all stations".
Dec 05, 07:55 AM (IST)
Cyclone Ockhi, which originated close to Sri Lanka later last week has travelled along India's western shore and is not expected to make a landfall along the north Maharashtra-Gujarat coast tomorrow.
The Cyclone is currently less than 420 km southwest of Mumbai in the Arabian Sea and moving northwards.
We'll bring you the latest updates on Cyclone Ockhi and the expected impact it has on Mumbai and the surrounding areas.
