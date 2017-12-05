Cyclone Ockhi LIVE: Mumbai's suburban train services remain largely unaffected

Here's what the Indian Meteorological Department has said:

Wind speed: Wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph are very likely along and off north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts till December 6 morning.

Sea condition: The sea would be rough to very rough along and off north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts till December 6 morning.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts till December 6 morning.